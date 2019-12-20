Top 5 Upcoming IPO will hit the Stock Market in 2020 :- The stock market always smashing the news headlines throughout its policies and this time also it is again gathering the attention of headlines and other peoples as well, who are connected along with the share market. So, according to the latest stock market news, Five IPOs (Initial Public Offering) have chances to hit the market before March 2020. As we mentioned above IPO stands for “Initial Public Offering“. When the news media report that a company is “going public” this means that the company is making an initial public offering. This means that the company is offering its shares for sale to the public for the first time.

Almost around a total of eighteen companies have got benefitted from the initial public offering. According to analysts, the companies have increased about ₹20,000 crores so far this year. It has assumed that one more IPO will hit the market in the current month. Prince Pipe and Fittings‘ ₹500 crore IPO is going to disclose for the sake of subscription from December 18 to 20. Some other IPO’s including Equitas Small Finance Bank, EaseMy Trip, and SBI Cards that have enhanced their chances of issuing IPO before March 2020.

Top 5 IPO of 2020

Prince Pipes and Fitting IPO: The company is going to open for the subscription from 18 December to 20 December, the company issue fresh worth of ₹250 crores and the equal amount will be provided for sale.

The fixed amount band of ₹177-178 per share for the share sale decided by the corporation, the company has set an aim to enhance ₹500 crores at the higher end of the price range.

Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO: The company holds a fresh issue raising up to ₹550 crores and up to 8 crores equity shares are offering for sale. This offer also contains an engagement of 100 crores for subscription by eligible EHL shareholders and reservation increasing up to ₹5 crores for acceptance by employees. The bank has not revealed the date of issuing IPO

EaseMyTrip IPO: The online travel company is offering an IPO of ₹510 crores going to watch Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti both will sell their shares worth of ₹225 crores via offer for sale mechanism. EaseMYTrip.com is supervised and arranged by Easy Trip Planners Private LTD. The main aim of the company is to get profit from the listing of the equity shares on stock exchanges, according to the company. EaseMyTrip also hasn’t opened about the date of issuing IPO.

SBI Cards IPO: SBI Cards and Payments Services IPO contains a fresh issuance of ₹500 crores and also offers a sale of 13,05,26,798 equity shares by SBI(State Bank Of India) and CA Rover Holdings which is an association of US-based Carlyle Asia Partners IV. Both companies including SBI and CA Rover offer a sale up to ₹3,72,93,371 and ₹9,32,33,427 equity shares through IPO. According to SEBI, it has assumed that SBI IPO could be the biggest IPO of the financial year of 2019-20. The actual date of issuing IPO has not disclosed but the management plans to hit the market before 2020.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO: Mazagon Dock, considered as the prominent shipyard of India serving the nation’s strategic requirements also comprises the fresh issue of over ₹2.8 crores equity shares through the government. The target of the company is to achieve a benefit of ₹1.05 Lakh Crores through the IPO. The date of issuing an IPO has not disclosed by the company.