IPL 2020 Auction: Top Five Most Expensive Players :- The most awaited event for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League i.e., IPL 2020 player auction, was finally held yesterday on December 19. In this IPL Auction 2020, there were already many big names who were on news to go under the hammer as the franchises also look to find the ultimate pieces to build their team.

There were about total number of 971 players (713 Indians and 258 overseas players) who had registered for this year’s IPL auction. Furthermore, from these, only 332 have been shortlisted by franchises.

There are going to be total of eight teams who looked out to fill 73 slots as well as maximum 29 overseas players can be picked. The IPL 2020 auction was the one-day affair and along with that foreign players who grabbed the major attraction.

Since the commencement of the IPL series, the fans for this professional Twenty20 cricket league are increasing with every new season. Every year, the matches between the IPL teams are turning out to be more amazing and thrilling because of which the excitement of fans are also rising as well.

Well, we all know about IPL, but for the ones who are new to this competition, the tournament of IPL is basically a professional Twenty20 cricket league which was founded in the year 2007 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). BCCI takes all the major decisions regarding the tournament. On the top of that, IPL auction is very crucial part of the IPL cricket tournament as through auction the teams are decided and their squads as well.

This year’s IPL 2020 Auction was pretty amazing and intense where more favour was seen for the batsman but it was the bowlers who were the flavour of the auction that was held on Thursday.

Here is the list of the five most expensive players selected in the IPL 2020 Auction:

Nathan Coulter-Nile

For INR 8 Crore

Team: Mumbai Indians

Nathan Coulter-Nile was bagged by the defending champions Mumbai Indians and he is now going to be part of an already strong bowling attack which already comprises of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga.

Sheldon Cottrell

For INR 8.5 Crore

Team: Kings XI Punjab

Sheldon Cottrell is the West Indies fast bowler and was attracted bids from Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab as well as Delhi Capitals, but was at last taken up by Kings XI.

Chris Morris

For INR 10 Crore

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chris Morris, the big South African all-rounder has always been always at the top list of the auctions and this year too, he attracted bids from Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore. Along with them, Mumbai Indians jumped in as well, but at last RCB won the war as they bagged him for 10 crore.

Glenn Maxwell

For INR 10.75 Crore

Team: Kings XI Punjab

Glenn Maxwell is an Australian all-rounder who has been now picked up by Kings XI for Rs 10.75 crore (US$ 1.5 million approx.) and well, it carries on the trend of the Australian having a great impact on the auctions.

Pat Cummins

For 15.50 Crore

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders

For those who don’t know, Pat Cummins is the number 1 Test bowler in the world and is now the most expensive overseas player ever to take part in the Indian Premier League. At the auction, when it seems like RCB to have the deal secure, Kolkata Knight Riders jumped in and bagged the Australian for a whopping 15.50 Crore.