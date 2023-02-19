TOU vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction Live Score Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello, all the lovers of the football match here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you. A very well know and amazing Ligue 1 league is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Toulouse vs Marseille. Because League is all set for this match. Fans are waiting for this match as they know that it will be very amazing and outstanding. Now fan’s wait is going to be over as only a few hours left for this match. Here we have more information about the TOU vs MAR match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the fans are very excited about the match as fans are also ready to support their favourite team in the match. All the players are also very excited about the match as they want to show their best moves in the playgound. The Ligue 1 match between Toulouse vs Marseille will be played on Monday at Stadium Municipal stadium in Toulouse, France. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

TOU vs MAR Live Score

Match Details

Team: Toulouse (TOU) vs Marseille (MAR)

Date: 20th February 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadium Municipal stadium in Toulouse, France

League: Ligue 1

Toulouse (TOU) Possible Playing 11: 1.Maxime Dupe, 2. Mikkel Desler, 3. Rasmus Nicolaisen, 4. Anthony Rouault, 5. Gabriel Suazo, 6. Stijn Spierings, 7. Brecht Dejaegere, 8. Rafael Ratao, 9. Fares Chaibi, 10. Thijs Dallinga, 11. Zakaria Aboukhlal

Marseille (MAR) Possible Playing 11: 1.Pau Lopez, 2. Leonardo Balerdi, 3. Sead Kolasinac, 4. Chancel Mbemba, 5. Samuel Gigot, 6. Valentin Rongier, 7. Matteo Guendouzi, 8. Jordan Veretout, 9. Ruslan Malinovskyi, 10. Cengiz Under, 11. Alexis Sanchez

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and outstanding players. This match is going to be played between Toulouse vs Marseille on 20th February 2023 from 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT) at Stadium Municipal stadium in Toulouse, France. If we talk about the recent match result then the TOU team won 3 matches, draw 1 match and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the MAR team won 3 matches, draw 1 match and lost 1 match. It is very hard to say which team will win the match but the MAR team looked good in the recent match and this team has more chance of winning the match.