TSK vs COH Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Thrissur Strikers vs Cochin Hurricanes Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news with you that one of the best Kuwait Kerala PL T20 leagues is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Thrissur Strikers vs Cochin Hurricanes. This match is going to be very interesting and entertaining as two powerful teams are ready to defeat each other in the match. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the TSK vs COH match and we will share it with you in this article.

Kuwait Kerala PL T20 league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both teams’ players are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. Kuwait Kerala PL T20 will see Thrissur Strikers facing off against Cochin Hurricanes at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now fans are very curious to know about the match like a team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Thrissur Strikers (TSK) vs Cochin Hurricanes (COH)

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Date: 16th August 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Thrissur Strikers (TSK) Possible Playing 11: 1. Arun Geetha-John, 2. Shajahan Hamza Kunnath, 3. Bagins Jose(C), 4. Asharaf Muniyoor(WK), 5. Muhammad Rafeeque, 6. Irshad Kumbdaje, 7. Nasir Kumbdaje(WK), 8. Aneesh Manikantan, 9. Shahabas Ibrahim, 10. Martin Jose, 11. Jerry Oommen

Cochin Hurricanes (COH) Possible Playing 11: 1. Finny Cheriyan, 2. Naiju Devassy Kutty(WK), 3. John Peter, 4. Jomin Joseph Anchuthaikkal, 5. Mobin Joseph, 6. Praveen Cletus, 7. Arunkumar Kazhikkattil, 8. Sreejith Prabhakaran Nair(C), 9. Gigi Mathew, 10. Yadhu Krishnan Seethakshan, 11. Arunraj Ramakrishnan

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match will be played between Thrissur Strikers vs Cochin Hurricanes on 16th August 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. Cochin Hurricanes look in good form in recent matches and it has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.