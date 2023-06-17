Two Children Feared Drowned in Yamuna in Agra, Latest News and Photos

In this article, we will talk about a shocking incident from Agra where two children went missing after entering the Yamuna River. It is determined that the two children were feared drowned in the River and this news is circulating on the top of the internet and social media platforms. There is an investigation that also began after this incident and this news attracted the interest of many people who are now curious to know more about the lost children, so we made an article and shared the entire details about this incident and the children.

According to the reports, the local police shared that the lost children were identified as Ritik who is a 10 years old boy, and Tannu who is 9 years old. This incident took place on Friday 16 June 2023. Both children were residents of the Tedhi Bagiya area in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. Police shared that it is expected that the two children may have lost thier balance before drowning in the river. The two children were gone to take a bath with a separate group of thier friends and now the two children were feared drowned in the Yamuna River. Scroll down this page and continue this article to know more about this incident.

Two Children Feared Drowned in Yamuna

After this incident, police began a search operation. Divers and motorboats have been deployed in the river to search for the lost two children. The families of the missing children got worried for them when they didn’t return back to home and began searching for them. The families of the lost children found the clothes on the Yamuna River bank of the lost kids and later they inform the police station. The riverbank area in the area of deep trenches was illegally dug by the sand miners and the trenches were currently filled with water due to the rising level of the river locals nearby said in reports.

The local people also shared that at least ten kids had died in this area after losing their balance as they probably failed to judge the depth of the water. The search for the lost children is underway, the divers and motorboats on their work to search for them soon as possible. Vishal Sharma, Hindustani Biradari Vice-Chairman urged the local administration to take some strict actions aginst the sand miners.