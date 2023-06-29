Two Women Punching and Kicking Teen in UK Park, Video Goes Viral on Social Media

In our daily world, multiple videos are uploaded on the internet and many of them go viral because of their special or different content. Similarly, there is a horrifying video coming out that shows two women punching and kicking a teen. Yes, you heard right this viral video featured child abuse kind of content, and now running in the trends of the internet sites. Many are showing their interest in this viral video and raising various questions related to this matter, so we made an article and shared the complete details related to this video and also talk more.

As per the exclusive sources, this video shows two women punching and kicking a teenager and this incident happened in Park of Leicestershire, United Kingdom. After coming out of this viral video on the internet, an investigation has also begun by the security officers. It is shared that the teen girl in the video is the younger step-sister of Deano, a Twitter user who upload this video on the internet. This video is currently running on the top of the internet and getting massive popularity among netizens. Scroll down this page and continue reading to know more about this video.

Two Women Punching and Kicking Teen in UK Park

In this viral video, it is seen that two women pushing a girl down in a park in Station Road, Ashby, on Saturday 24 June 2023. Both two women continuously hit and punched the teen repeatedly and they were also seen kicking off the bag that the teen was holding onto at the end of this video. This video is about 25 seconds and it has been viewed more than 703.4k times. This video was initially shared on Twitter on Wednesday 28 June 2023 and later shared on various social media pages. In this post, she mentions the location of the assault as Ashby-de-la-Zouch.

The caption of this viral video reads that "This happened to my younger step-sister this weekend… wouldn't say boo to a ghost, yet pissed-up girls in the park jumped her? Everyone, share this, please." This video went viral and now running on the top of the internet or social media. Lots of users are sharing their reactions to this horrifying video by commenting and posting on social media pages. There is an investigation has also begun after this incident and this investigation is underway. There is not much information has been shared yet and we will update you soon.