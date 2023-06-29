Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak via Retail Listing Specification Features

Today we are going to talk about the Asus ROG Ally and it is shared that it is going to launch in India. Yes, you heard right this device is set to be launched in the Indian market and this news is continuously running in the trends of the internet sites. Many gamers have eagerly awaited this device and are curious to learn more. The images of this have been shared online and the launching news is creating a great buzz on the internet. Let us know the entire details about this device such as price, features, launching date, key specialization, and more.

According to the listing on an online retailer, this device will be available to buy on 13 July 2023 in the Indian markets. Asus has also announced that it will launch in India on 12 July 2023. It is the first-ever handheld gaming console, ROG Ally of the Asus company. This device was recently spotted on a retailer’s website and suggested that the handheld gaming console could be launched in India soon. After a long wait, Asus is finally going to launch this device in the Indian market on 12 July 2023. Scroll down this page and continue to know more about the features.

Asus ROG Ally Price in India

It is powered by AMD in two different variants Z1 and Z1 Extreme chips. The base device has a price tag of Rs. 71,499 while a second of listing shows that its Extreme chip will cost Rs. 79,999. It is coming with the AMD Z1 processor and it will be most liked by the users and people. These prices are considered as much higher than the price of this device in the US market, where it has a price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 49,300) and $699 (roughly Rs. 57,500). It will be easy to buy from the Asus exclusive stores, Flipkart, Asus Eshop, and ex-showroom.

It is paired with AMD RDNA3 graphics along with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage variants. It runs on Windows 11 Home and featured two thumbsticks, ABXY buttons, a D-pad, analog triggers, bumpers, along with a variety of button controls. It offers a 7-inch full-HD (1,920×1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and multitouch support. Now the news of this device is gathering so much attention and many users are sharing their response to this device. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news and exciting topics.