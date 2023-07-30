WATCH: Udupi Bathroom Viral Video, Police files FIR against 3 Muslim students

The Netra Joyti College’s three students are suspended for filming another student in the women’s washroom. In a shocking incident that has raised concerns over privacy and security, three girl students at a medical college in Udupi, Karnataka, have been suspended and allegedly asked to leave the college for filming another student in the women’s washroom. Currently, this news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. This news is creating a huge controversy. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The incident highlights the urgent need to address privacy issues within educational institutions to ensure the safety and well-being of students. All three girls are from Netra Jyoti College. This college is stated in Karnataka’s Udupi. They all suspend after filming in the women’s washroom. As per the sources, the authorities of the college asked the girls to write a letter. In the letter, they wrote that they will take a transfer from the college and will leave the college very soon.

Stay connected to know more. The three girl students involved in this disturbing incident have been identified as Alimatul Shaifa, Shabanaz, and Aliya. Reports suggest that they had secretly placed video cameras inside the women’s washrooms to record their fellow students while they showered or used the toilets.

This flagrant violation of privacy raises serious questions regarding the ethical conduct of the individuals involved. The invasion of privacy is a grave offense and can have significant psychological and emotional consequences for the victims. Such incidents not only breach the trust between students but also create an atmosphere of vulnerability and fear within educational institutions. It is essential for colleges and universities to ensure a safe and secure environment for their students, both in and out of the classrooms. Further, the three girls had also applied for bail. The protest also occurred among the other college students.

Filming someone without their consent, especially in private spaces like washrooms, is a criminal offense and violates an individual’s right to privacy. The recent incident at a medical college in Udupi highlights the critical need to address privacy concerns within educational institutions. There were two reasons for which they suspended- first, phones are not allowed in college but girls brought phones and second, they shoot the video in the washroom. Educational institutions must work towards fostering an environment that prioritizes privacy, safety, and respect for every individual.