US Car Crash: Six Dead After Dust Storm Causes 80-car Pileup, Video

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. Illinois Dust Storm: Late morning crashes resulting in two semi-truck fires occurred on a two-mile stretch of Interstate 55. At least six people died on Monday after a dust storm that reduced visibility along a US highway. Police said, causing around 100 vehicles to crash. A view of vehicles in a dust storm that reduced visibility to near-zero and triggered a chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles on a highway in Springfield, Illinois.

“30 commercial vehicles, as well as approximately 40-60 passenger vehicles, crashed in the Midwestern state of Illinois,” Illinois State Police said in a statement, “due to extreme wind blowing through fields across the highway.” “Two semi-trucks caught fire in the early-morning accidents, which occurred on a two-mile stretch of Interstate 55. The highway is a major thoroughfare that connects cities such as Chicago and St. Louis,” the statement said. Police said more than 30 people were taken to the hospital with injuries “ranging from minor to life-threatening”.

The age of the victims ranged from two to 80 years. Images published from the scene showed firefighters following dusty, hazy, in some cases zero-visibility conditions as smoke – and sometimes fire – rose from the vehicles, some of which had veered off the highway. Eight people died in a similar accident in Utah in 2021 when a sandstorm caused a series of accidents that trapped 22 vehicles.