Watch: Truck’s Brakes Failed On Mumbai-Pune Expressway CCTV Video Footage

Today we are going to share some very big news. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this case and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this incident. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this case. Keep reading this article to know all the details related to this incident. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

At least four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle pile-up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday, officers said. The accident began when a truck hit a vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after a brake failure. The truck eventually hit at least 12 vehicles. Around seven to eight cars crashed with each other in the accident, which took place near Khopoli in Maharashtra. Videos from the scene showed mangled and damaged cars on the road, with injured people sitting inside ambulances. No casualty has been reported so far. None of the injured have suffered any major injuries.

Truck’s Brakes Failed On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Earlier, a month ago, four people were killed when their car crashed with a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Then crashed with a truck standing on the side of the road. Four people in the car have been injured,” a senior police officer had said. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case.

People are very sad after hearing this news. This is a very big crash people are very shocked when they hear this news. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. We will update you about the case once we have the information from our source. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.