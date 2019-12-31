Uttar Pradesh Govt Identifies Plots for Ayodhya Mosque :- After a long wait, the Uttar Pradesh government has finally identified possible plots for a mosque in Ayodhya, in obedience with the recent Supreme Court order greenlighting the building of a temple at the previous site of the Babri Masjid which Hindus consider to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Earlier, in the year 1992, Kar sevaks destroyed the Babri Masjid, sparking deadly countrywide riots.

At the present date, the UP government has identified five plots in Mirzapur, Shamshuddinpur and Chandpur, all outside the “panchkosi parikrama”, a 15-km periphery encircling an area that has been considered sacred.

The government on the other hand is going tp offer these plots to the Sunni Waqf Board as soon as a board of trustees is formed to deal with temple construction and other problems, as mandated by the order of Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on the other hand said in its November 9, ruling that the Sunni Waqf Board should obtain an alternate 5-acre plot of land within Ayodhya.

“The ASI report can be lent credence to the underlying structure was dated 12th Century. But the ASI report hasn’t said the underlying structure was a specific temple. The ASI report that a temple inside is supported by evidence. However, ASI did not say whether a temple was demolished to build another structure. Hindus consider Ayodhya as birthplace of Lord Ram. Faith and belief of Hindus that Lord Ram was born under the inner dome, Faith of Hindus is undisputed that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya.” : Supreme Court at the ruling on November 9

The Supreme Court added, “Both Hindu and Muslim witnesses indicate that Hindus and Muslims were offering prayers at the disputed site. Whether a belief is justified is beyond judicial inquiry. Once faith is established, courts should defer to it,”

“Temple structure and mosque building is separated by four centuries. Therefore it will be decided by civil law,” the Supreme Court observed.

There are total of eighteen review pleas that were filed against the verdict in the top court, but all of them were dismissed on December 12.