Start 2020 with a Smarter Home Ideas :- As 2019 is round the corner to end, and year 2020 is just few hours away, so start your day with latest technologies to build a smarter home next year. Here is a list of things or smart devices that is achievable today.

Smart Voice Control

Echo smart speakers by Amazon is fuelled by the Alexa voice, and have evolved into a wide portfolio of devices, some with display screens, and some others with high quality audio. Google on the other hand has its own range, featuring Voice Assistant. In the present days Amazon has further shrunk the Echo. The Echo Flex, is its smallest yet, merely 150 grams as well as so compact, that it can be plugged into a power socket.

Smart media stick

In the year 2020, there is more TV content on the Internet, than in any Cable TV connection. Therefore, streaming media stick is a smart investment, mainly if your TV is of the non-smart kind. The Amazon Fire TV stick was the first one to market and the basic Rs 3,999 device is now it has been joined by a 4K version for Rs 5,999. Worth it provided your TV is 4K.

Gigabit router

Just forget those basic free routers that cable data providers give away. It is now better to invest in a faster router, if you have many users as well as appliances. Go for a Gigabit router and simply make sure it works in dual band that is 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz.

Smart Bulb

Nowadays, there’s a great trend about smart bulb, which provides a huge jump in utility. Go for one, particularly if you already have a smart speaker. Some of the popular makes in India that work with Alexa or Google Voice Assistant are Wipro, Syska and Philips.

You can install a phone app and then can change the “colour temperature” from a dim candle light of 1700K to a regular incandescent bulb of 2800K to a fluorescent flood lamp at 6500K — all with a flick on the phone screen.