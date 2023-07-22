Vu Masterpiece QLED Launched in India Televisions Check Price, Specifications and Features

Vu, a leading television brand in India, has recently launched its Masterpiece QLED 98-inch and 85-inch televisions in the country. These televisions are part of Vu’s high-end product range and cater to customers who are looking for an immersive viewing experience in large spaces, such as home theatres or living rooms. People are hugely searching for this news. Everyone wants to know about the Vu price and features. In this article, we are going to talk about Vu Materpieace QLED TV prices and many more. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The Vu Masterpiece QLED televisions boast a stunning Ultra-HD resolution, which ensures sharp and detailed visuals. Moreover, these televisions feature high dynamic range (HDR) technology, which enhances contrast and color accuracy, resulting in more vibrant and lifelike images. With HDR, viewers can enjoy a wider gamut of colors and a greater level of detail, even in dark or bright scenes. It has 98-inch and 85-inch. This is the biggest range in India. The company also featured a 204W speaker system. Speaker quality is very high. Stay connected to know more.

Vu Masterpiece QLED Launched in India

The customers are searching for the price of the Vu. In terms of pricing, the Vu Masterpiece QLED 98-inch television is priced at INR 6,00,000, while the 85-inch variant is priced at INR 3,00,000. While these televisions may seem expensive, they are a worthy investment for individuals who value superior picture quality and immersive audio. If you are searching that where you can purchase so let us tell you that you can purchase from the Vu website and online store. This is their official website. Not only this you can also purchase Vu masterpiece QLED TV from Amazon India. The company also offers a three-year warranty with proof.

If we talk about the Tv’s specifications and features so both the new variants are coming with an Ultra-HD (3840×2160) QLED screen. It has 1,000 nits peak brightness. There are many excellent features that have been edited in both variants. It is designed with an anti-glare screen. It can reduce the reflections of ambient lights. the Vu Masterpiece QLED televisions offer an unparalleled viewing experience with their large screen sizes, Ultra-HD resolution, HDR technology, and powerful audio system. With smart features like Android TV, Google Assistant, and Chromecast built-in, these televisions provide a seamless and convenient user experience. If you are a fan of large-screen entertainment and want to recreate a theatre-like experience at home