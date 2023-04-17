WACTH: Video Shows Katy Perry and North West Dance on Stage at Vegas, Performances

The viral news on a very famous American socialite, media personality, and businesswoman. Yes, here we are talking about Kim Kardashian. Her news gaining attention on the web. Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West’s eldest daughter is nine-year-old. The very famous socialite, media personality, and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian is spotted having a proud moment during the concert. The concert took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. In this concert, Katy Perry was the guest. That was a proud moment for Kim Kardashian during the Katy Perry concert. Let’s see in detail about this concert and Kim Kardashian’s daughter.

In Las Vegas, Nevada, where Katy Perry was a guest at that concert, she called Kim Kardashian’s daughter onto the stage to shake a leg with the pop star. On Saturday night, Kim Kardashian’s daughter north was on cloud nine. Katy Perry called the North to shake their leg with other pop stars, during her Las Vegas residency Play at Resorts World. This was a proud mother moment for Kim Kardashian when North was called onto the stage. According to the reports, at the end of the concert, Katy Perry treated North to “pizza pies”. Katy Perry,38 invited North West onto the stage. For her Firework Foundation, Katy Perry arranged a “walk-off competition”, where she invited North West onto the stage to shake their leg.

Video Shows Katy Perry and North West Dance

When we talk about Kim Kardashian and her life, she was taken divorced from Kanye West. Kanye West is in the custody of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. After all of that Kim Kardashian is ready to date again. During the concert, North asked if her friends could join her. On that Katy obliged. This concert was full of stars. On the social media site, Instagram Katy Perry shared clips of this concert. let’s take a look at North West’s musical journey. she is nine-year-old. Further, she made her rap debut during Paris fashion week in March 2020. This is not her first time appearing on stage. She made her debut in 2020 with her father Kanye West’s fashion brand Yeezy’z Season 8 show.

On May 14, 2019, Kim Kardashian shared a clip of North performing on the social media site Instagram. In her caption, she writes, ” What we do on maternity leave… Directed and Choreographed by North. After all of this people are talking about Nepotism. Some users have pointed out the topic that she is a celebrity child, and that’s why she was invited to the stage also they said there are many kids in the audience who really want to come on the stage and want to perform with Katy Perry. On social media post, a user posted that you all are so hateful lol These little girls are having fun yes they are rich but they’re literally just kids having fun.