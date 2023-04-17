Who Is Josh Owen? Sheriff’s Deputy and Suspect Killed in Minnesota Shootout

Today we are going to share the sad news that is Josh Owen: a Minnesota sheriff’s deputy shot dead in a gunfire exchange while responding to a domestic call. On Saturday, April 15, 2023, a Minnesota deputy tragically lost his life while responding to a domestic incident at a home in Cyrus. Members of the Pope County Sheriff’s Office and the Glenwood and Starbuck Police Departments responded to the call just before 7:30. that day. Following their arrival, officers attempted to take a man involved in the incident into custody, resulting in a shootout between a man inside the home and the officers.

Two deputies from the Pope County Sheriff's Office and an officer from the Starbuck Police Department were shot. The Starbucks officer was not hospitalized and one of the Pope County Sheriff's deputies was treated for injuries and released. Police said Deputy Josh Owen, the other deputy who was also shot, was taken to a regional hospital in critical condition and later died. "A person was also hit and killed during the shooting," the Pope County Sheriff's Office said, according to BringMetheNews.

Who Is Josh Owen?

“Yesterday, April 15th, Pope County law enforcement lost a brother,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Our sympathies and love are with the family of Deputy Josh Owen and the families of the other officers and officers involved,” he added. Police said the investigation is still ongoing and there is no threat to the public. Owen had been a member of the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for around 12 years. He was recently one of three officers honored by the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for life-saving actions during a house fire in November 2022.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz posted on Twitter, "Devastating news from Cyrus." Walz said, "Our blessings are with the family and society of the Pope County Sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty last night. My management is in contact with local officers and stands ready to support the community."