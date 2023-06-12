WATCH: Bride Rides a Scooter Without Helmet Video Goes Viral on Social Media

In our daily world, lots of videos uploads on the internet sites and many of them attract social media users and went viral in a short time period. Similarly, there is a video shared on the internet that shows a bride riding a scooter without a helmet and the Delhi police react to this viral video. This viral video attracts the interest of various people and many are hitting the search engine to know more about this viral video. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this viral video and also shared some more.

Recently, there is a video shared on social media platforms that shows a bride riding a scooter on a busy Delhi road and this went in a few days. She didn’t wear a helmet and riding a motor vehicle or a scooter without a helmet is a punishable offense. The girl rode the scooter and didn’t think about the rules and regulations and riding a scooter without wearing a helmet. This video attracts the interest of many and it also gained the attention of the Delhi police too. Shift to the next article to know more about this viral video.

Bride Rides a Scooter Without Helmet

As per the sources, the Delhi Police Department recently shared a video to remind citizens and netiznes of some basic traffic rules. This video also made them aware of the repercussions if they are not followed and now this gathering a lot of popularity on social media sites. In this video, a bride is seen riding a scooter on a busy Delhi road without a helmet and she bride is decked up in her wedding outfit and jewelry. Later, a few moments later as well as the second half of this viral video shows a challan dated 10 June 2023.

This video received a good response from the people. The running time of this video is 33 seconds and this video is made to remind citizens of some basic traffic rules and also made them aware of the repercussions where many enjoyed the funny part of this video. This video was uploaded on Saturday 10 June 2023 and this video earned 61.9k views or 1k likes on Twitter account. This video was shared by the Delhi Polie on their official Twitter account. Many social media users are expressing their reactions to this video by commenting.