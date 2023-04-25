VIDEO: Kotwali Sahib Beadbi Incident Today in Morinda: Man Tries to Throw Holy Book

Today we are going to discuss a very shameful thing that is a man’s attack on priests, and then insulting Guru Granth Sahib. This is a very shameful thing that is done by that man. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case.

The Punjab Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly hitting two glands and violating the Guru Granth Sahib after a Sikh man entered the shrine Sanctorum of a gurdwara in Ropar’s Morinda town. The incident flashed protests and was sentenced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other leaders of political parties, who demanded the right punishment for the accused while urging all people to maintain peace.

Kotwali Sahib Beadbi Incident Today

The incident took place at the historic Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib. In a CCTV camera footage that surfaced on social media, a man, later identified as local resident Jasbir Singh Bhangoo, can be seen entering the sanctum sanctorum and attacking two granthis who were reciting Guru Granth Sahib Is. In the uproar, the turban of a granthi came off. Bhangu then carried forward the holy book. “This man used to visit the gurudwara regularly. On Monday, when he entered the sanctum sanctorum, he was wearing socks, which are banned inside the gurdwara,” said Karamjit Singh and added that the men who were attacked did not know the man personally.

Despite initial claims by the police that the persons were not mentally stable. Many people are questioning this claim and demanding a detailed investigation into the accident. Apart from this, this incident has also raised a debate on why such desecration incidents seem to happen only in Punjab and why Sikhs sometimes do such shameful acts at their own shrines. The name of the culprit is yet to come out and the police are still investigating the matter. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the matter and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. We will update you about the case of once we have the information from the correct source. For further information stay tuned.