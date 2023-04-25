Why Was Don Lemon Fired? Don Lemon Clapbacks During Interview With Right-Wing Candidate

Recently the name Don Lemon has come on the internet and it is trading on social media platforms. Don Lemon is one of the best American television journalists. He was allegedly fired by CNN in part because of his interview with a Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramasamy last week. Insiders have asserted that the network axed Lemon to restructure CNN This Morning. Recently this news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by this news as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Don Lemon is a very famous American television journalist who is 57 years old. Now emerges ready to sue the network. Lemon spent the last 17 years working with CNN and is believed to have earned $4 million a year. Recently he drew criticism after creating sexist remarks about presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age and experienced ability. On 19 April, Lemon spoke to Ramaswamy about slavery, the Civil War, and the Second Amendment. As the two verbally attacked each other, Lemon’s co-host Poppy Harlow was seen checking her smartphone.

Why Was Don Lemon Fired?

Reportedly, Lemon stated, “You have been making people think that the Civil War was fought for black people to get guns”. It’s reductive and I think it’s insulting. Ramaswamy informed Lemon” With due respect, I discovered your explanation reductive and really insulting. He continued arguing, stating Black individuals being permitted to own guns was a major factor. Actually, a funny fact is – black individuals did not get to enjoy other freedoms until their Second Amendment rights were secured, stated Ramaswamy. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

According to the source the encounter ” left many CNN leaders exasperated”. “There were rumblings inside CNN that they have been revamping the morning show and Lemon’s firing may have been part of that,” a source informed. But Don may have blown it all up when he tweeted out the news. After his termination, Lemon wrote on Twitter,” I was told this morning by my agent that I have been terminated. I am stunned. It is transparent that there are some larger issues at play,” he wrote. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information about the news then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.