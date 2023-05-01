Watch: Spencer County High School Student Dies in Crash CCTV Footage

Here we are going to share the bad news that is Spencer County High School senior killed in a car crash. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this case. Keep reading this article to know all the details related to this incident. Let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

A teenager died in a crash late Saturday night in Spencer County, according to the Taylorsville Fire Department. The incident took place at around 11:35 pm. When emergency responders were dispatched to the three-mile marker on Lily Pike for a single-vehicle injury accident. Lily Pike is off Mount Washington Road about halfway between Taylorsville and Mount Washington. Spencer County High School identified the 18-year-old student as Nathan Wimsett. According to the Kentucky State Police, when responders arrived at the scene they found Wimsett had been ejected from the vehicle. He was declared dead on the spot.

Spencer County High School student dies

Wimsatt was part of the school's football and tennis teams. The passenger of the Wimsatt was taken to the hospital after initially refusing treatment. His condition has not been reported at this time. Multiple agencies responded to the accident, and KSP is currently investigating the accident. Grief counselors will be available Monday at Spencer County High School for anyone who needs help processing the loss.

