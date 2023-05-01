Video: MP’s Driver Drives Car for 3 km in Delhi With Man Clinging To Bonnet in Bihar

A video is viral revealing another incident of road rage. The video is showing that a man hanging on the bonnet of a car and the car is moving on. Reportedly the car was driven for two to three kilometers with the person clinging to the bonnet. The video feels scary as it was nighttime when the incident happened. The video reveals that the incident happened around 11 pm on Sunday. The car belongs to Lok Sabha MP from Bihar as per the police. The police have arrested the accused. Here’s the full information about the incident that occurred yesterday night. Scroll down to read more.

It has been reported that a car was going towards Nizamuddin Dargah from Ashram Chowk on Sunday night. A man drove the car and a man was hung on the car’s bonnet and it dragged him for about three kilometres from Delhi’s Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah. The car belonged to Bihar MP Chandan Singh as per the police but the MP was not present inside the car at the time of the incident. Some passersby captured the scene and posted it on social media. The police have arrested the accused who has been identified as Ramchandra.

MP’s Driver Drives Car for 3 km in Delhi

It has been reported that a PCR was standing on the way when they noticed the car with a man clinging to it. They followed the car and stopped it. The victim man has been identified as Chetan, who is a cab driver. The victim told the police that he was returning after dropping off a passenger and the accused touched his car so he got off from his vehicle and came in front of the accused car to talk to him but the accused was not listening. In spite of listening to him, the accused started driving and was not stopping even after he kept asking.

As the video went viral, people are demanding for strict action against the accused driver. The police told that the driver was drunk and a case against him has been registered for rash and negligent driving. On the other hand, the alleged accused is denying all the charges against him and told the police that he has not touched the victim’s vehicle. And the victim was not getting down from the bonnet. The police are investigating the truth. As the car belongs to an MP, the case is a little hyped. Stay tuned with us for more updates…….