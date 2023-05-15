WATCH: Woman Dances to Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar Remix at Mumbai Train Station

Here we are going to share some interesting news with you. In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. In this video shared by Shreya Singh on Instagram, she is seen breaking out an impromptu dance routine to the remix version of Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar. The clip was shot on a platform in Mumbai railway station.

Woman Dances to Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar

It seems Delhi Metro is finally out of the limelight as a dance video of a woman shot at Mumbai’s local train station has gone viral. People dancing to peppy songs in train stations and metro coaches are definitely not new to the internet. And now, the impromptu dance by a woman at the Mumbai railway station has sparked yet another debate among netizens. In this video shared by Shreya Singh on Instagram, she is seen breaking out an impromptu dance routine to the remix version of Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar. The clip was shot on a platform of the Mumbai railway station. Shreya, a professional dancer, was seen dancing with full energy on the platform while other commuters looked at her curiously.

The video has garnered over 960k views and various comments. From calling the dance video 'inappropriate for public viewing' to asking the authorities to fine her, people had a lot to say. Some, however, appreciated Shreya's infectious energy and applauded her courage.