Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update 14th May 2023

This is an Indian Hindi-language television series that is full of romantic family drama.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update

This episode begins with Abhinav who says that this one rupee coin of Shagun is yours and the Shagun is mine. He continues and says only one this is mine, Abhir, nothing is more precious than Abhir and the person who cannot leave Shagun. He says that losing the Shagun, not his son, now the father will earn. Abhi says it’s good and now this father also decided. Abhinav says to him Best of Luck, Abhi replies you become a little bad and it will easy to fight with you. Abhinav says you too and Manjiri continues watching them both.

In the other scene, Muskaan gives a watch to Neela on Neela asks why did she spend the money. Muskaan says to give it back then. Ashu says you feel proud of this statement Neela replies yes, and I scold her also. Muskaan says forgive Kairav and he said sorry to you. Neela says okay and Kairav says thanks to him. Neela asks him are you around. He replied no and says will you come temple with me, there is the most famous Shiv Temple, we can also go later. She says no, we will go today just wait I change and come. He asks her if you want anything else. She replies don’t take the car to her room, I will come after change on this Akshu and Muskaan laugh. Kairav goes.

Akshara thinks that this gift will be for Abhir but she reads the note and knows that this gift is for Kairav. Muskaan says sorry, I like Kairav, and very sorry I don’t tell you this before. The conversation is ongoing between Akshu and Muskaan. Later Ankhu says I am so happy and hug Muskaan. Abhinav is seen as driving a car. On the other side, Akshu is waiting for him at the dinner table. He deliver a message and said that he earned Rs. 2000. In the other scene, he is going to drink which makes the sleep away but suddenly a customer arrives near his vehicle and says let’s go to the station.

Abhinav arrives home, Akshu asks him why are doing so hard work. He remembers Abhi’s words and I can’t stop now, I have to do this for my son. In the morning, Abhi is seen packing a gift for Ruhi and says yes, I know you both, Abhir and Ruhi don’t know that you are siblings but I will make a good friendship between them and begin crying after saying I miss you. Abhir throws the shoes in the dustbin and ran away after saying I will wear the new ones which are gifted by doc man. Abhir comes back and after wearing the new shoes and says this shoe is so cool. Abhimanyu asks Ruhi how would you like this new shoe and says I love you and always be with you.

Abhi cheers up Ruhi and thinks that once she understands that Abhir is her brother then she accepts him. He continues convincing her to Accept Abhir once and she agrees but Arohi is still against Abhimanyu's decision and thinks Ruhi's belief and heart will break down early. Abhinav looks at the shoe's price tag and gets uneasy. This episode ends with Akshara who was convincing Abhir to use his old shoes instead of his new ones and says to look for a new house and shift there after leaving here.