WATCH: Woman Dances to Punjabi Song Inside Delhi Metro Video Goes Viral on Internet

Recently a video has been viral on the internet which is grabbing the attention of netizens. The video is of a girl dancing in the Delhi metro. The video is viral and receiving mixed reactions from netizens. Some are strictly criticizing it and are annoyed by the girl’s performance in a public place while others are appreciating her confidence. As we are now in the world of reels, likes and subscriptions, people have become mad with the obsession with the internet. The youngsters have now become so expressive that they sometimes ignore the rules set by authorities for their acknowledgment.

Let’s go through the whole incident that is grabbing attention and talk about its impacts on the people. Be with us as we are sharing different people’s reactions and thoughts about these kinds of events. A video has been surfacing the internet in which a woman dressed in a red top and grey pleated skirt is seen dancing like crazy to a Punjabi song at a Delhi Metro. It has been reported that girl danced for her Instagram reel and shared it on her official Instagram account. She wrote with the caption “Yes I know it’s not allowed but I just hit the gym for the first time in #Delhi #Metro”. She then posted the video and the account has been identified as itz_officialroy.

Woman Dances to Punjabi Song Inside Delhi Metro

It’s not the first time that youngsters are making reels and videos in the Delhi metro but this recent video has questioned the way some people make dance videos, quarrel or do filthy things inside the train coaches. Delhi Metro has set guidelines and even provision penalties as these things are quite irritating and disturbing for people during their journey. However, people reacted differently to the video. some praised the girl for her dance and confidence and some criticised her for such openness which reflects as the youth are going away from their cultural roots merely for grabbing acknowledgement.

Some people have tagged the official account of DMRC to take necessary steps and set strict guidelines for such actions. This is a big issue for those who are thinking hard to present our country’s rich value system to the world. We would like to know our viewers’ reactions to such events. As it is a debatable topic as different generations have their own views. Gen Z is exploring the global world in all domains and boosting their confidence level in their own perspectives. Our viewers’ reactions are awaited. Stay tuned…….