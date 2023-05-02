Watch Video: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir Fight, RCB’s Win Over LSG Marred by Fiery Altercation

Here we are going to share some interesting news that is Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s faceoff. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this case and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this incident. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this case. Keep reading to know all the details related to this incident. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring IPL game on Monday, but more news than RCB’s win was the tussle between Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. -10 years ago, when Gambhir was also an active player leading Kolkata Knight Riders. The incident took place on Monday when Lucknow bowlers Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli had a few words when the players were shaking hands after the end of the match. At this point, Gambhir stepped in to control things but it soon turned into a Kohli vs Gambhir case when the latter accused the former RCB skipper.

Watch Video: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir Fight

The Lucknow players then tried to pull Gambhir away, but when the two former India teammates came close to each other, Kohli tried to douse the fire with a few calm words but failed to pacify Gambhir. Failed, which happened when LSG leg-spinner Amit Mishra stepped forward in an attempt to control things. The roots of this latest tussle can probably be found in the same game in which Kohli was seen quite animated during his team’s bowling stint. RCB defended 126, but on their way to an 18-run victory, Kohli made a ‘silent’ gesture towards the crowd after taking a catch that sent Krunal Pandya back early in the run-chase. Kohli and Naveen later had an argument during the 17th over of the LSG innings, which required the intervention of the on-field umpires and Mishra.

The incident evoked mixed reactions on social media. Not to forget that in the last match between the two sides earlier this season, LSG won a last-ball thriller in Bengaluru. After the game, Gambhir signaled silence to the crowd, possibly turning Monday’s game into a revenge match. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.