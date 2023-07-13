Were Birmingham Firefighters Targeted? Shooting at Alabama Fire Station Seriously Injures Two Firefighters

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you that two Birmingham firefighters have been shot. This tragic incident happened on Wednesday morning, 12 July 2023 at a fire station in the city’s Norwood community. Many people are very shocked by this news. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms. This news became a topic of discussion and now many people are very curious to know about the information. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, a shooter came to a fire station and targeted on-duty firefighters. Two firefighters were wounded in the attack on Station 9 Norwood Fire Station, after the horrible incident firefighters have been taken to UAB hospital. At least one caller reported hearing a gunshot and alarmed the police. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were at the station, at 1228 27th St North, where the firefighters suffered gunshots in the chest and legs. It is very shocking news and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Were Birmingham Firefighters Targeted?

There is a huge police force at the location, comprising all of the fire department’s top heads, Birmingham detectives,s and SWAT officers. The police have been investigating the many angles, including if the attack, ” That’s one of the issues we have been looking at when we state, Is there a connection? What is that connection if there is one? We just do not know at this point in time. Is it professional? Is it none of the above? He added that the general society at large is safe. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Currently, two firefighters suffered bullet shots this morning, the search for the suspect shooter is on. Police believe the person in question drove a silver car and pre-planned the attack." We don't know why it would be a targeted attack, that's one of the things we have been trying to determine," stated Birmingham Fire Chief Cory Moon. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened as no one thought that it would happen. Currently, an investigation of the incident is ongoing.