NUR vs ARS Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Nürnberg vs Arsenal Club Friendlies

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that one of the most famous Club Friendlies leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This upcoming match is going to be played between Nürnberg vs Arsenal. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans have been searching for the match as they are very curious to know about match details. Here we have more information about the (NUR vs ARS) match and we will share it with you in this article.

Club Friendlies league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Now all the fans are also super excited about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. Now if you want to see the match then you can book the tickets from websites. The Club Friendlies match between Nürnberg vs Arsenal will be played at Max-Morlock-Stadion. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Nürnberg (NUR) vs Arsenal (ARS)

League: Club Friendlies

Date: 13th July 2023

Day: Thursday

Time:10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Max-Morlock-Stadion

Nürnberg (NUR) Possible Playing 11:1.Jan Reichert, 2. Jannes Horn, 3. Christopher Schindler, 4. Florian Hubner, 5. Jan Gyamerah, 6. Johannes Geis, 7. Mats Moller Daehli, 8. Jens Castrop, 9. Taylan Duman, 10. Kwadwo Duah, 11. Christoph Daferner

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Aaron Ramsdale, 2. Gabriel Magalhaes, 3. Ben White, 4. Jakub Kiwior, 5. Kieran Tierney, 6. Bukayo Saka, 7. Thomas Partey, 8. Martin Odegaard, 9. Jorginho, 10. Gabriel Jesus, 11. Leandro Trossard

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match will be played between Nürnberg vs Arsenal on 13th July 2023 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Max-Morlock-Stadion. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match result as they want to know which team has more chances to win the match. Arsenal looks more strong as compared to Nürnberg, Make a 7-4 combination in favor of Arsenal. Let’s see which team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.