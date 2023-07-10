What Happened Between Joe Rogan and Donald Trump? Trump Chats with Mel Gibson, Roger Stone

Here we are going to share news of the controversy between Joe Ragan and Donald Trump. Donald Trump and Joe Rogan garnered a boisterous reception from the crowd at UFC 290 on Saturday, July 8, evening, as they attended the mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. Trump even shook hands with Rogan, despite the fact that the podcaster once labeled Trump an existential threat to democracy. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Inside the arena, Trump was spotted conversing with Rogan, as well as briefly shaking hands with actor Mark Wahlberg. The former president, who is running for reelection in 2024, caught sight of Rogan, pointed at him, and walked over. Rogan smiled before the pair entered into a 10-second handshake that seemed entirely friendly. The exchange, which commenting on Trump, his leadership, and his behavior.

What Happened Between Joe Rogan and Donald Trump?

Last year, labeled Trump a man baby during an episode recorded with comedian Tom Segura, as per Daily Mail. Segura said that when former White House advisor Jared Kushner had a piece of bad news to deliver to the commander-in-chief, he would place it between two pieces of good news to soften the blow.

Rogan has famously never hosted the former president on his podcast, which is listened to by tens of millions daily. He has on multiple occasions said he is not keen on platforming Trump in that capacity. In the past, Trump has praised Rogan, referring to him as an interesting and popular guy, and he has defended him in the wake of the controversy over Rogan's use of the N-word.