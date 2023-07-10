Why Was Joseph Fernandez Arrested? Man Arrested For Shooting Man During Argument

Recently the news has come on the internet that 26 years old man was arrested after a shooting incident. The man has been identified as Joseph Fernandez. Joseph Fernandez shot and killed another man. Recently the news came on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people are very stunned. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

This tragic shooting incident took place on Saturday morning, 8 July 2023 at a house on the Southwest Side in the 5000 block of Middlefield Drive. 26 years old Joseph Fernandez was taken into custody after the shooting incident. The two people have been engaged in a heated argument when the fatal incident happened. Since the shooting incident has come on the internet many people are very saddened as no one thought that it would happen. Currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from the people as they want to know the complete details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Why Was Joseph Fernandez Arrested?

As we already mentioned that the suspect has been identified as Joseph Fernandez who is 26 years old. He lives in San Antonio. He has been in detention since he shot a man during a heated argument. According to the police record, when the suspect got there, he and the victim got into a fight. But currently, there is no information about the victim as the victim’s name in the case was not revealed. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, Fernandez produced a gun during the argument and shot the person many times, and then fled the scene. When the officers reached and they discovered that the victim passed away due to gunshot injuries. During the course of the investigation, the police successfully identified the suspect involved in the incident. The suspect was later arrested and booked on charges of murder. Now he is being held in Bexar County Jail. The police declared that a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the location of the shooting. Their other people sustained gunshot wounds and were injured and they were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.