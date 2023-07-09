What Happened Between xQc and Pokimane? Pro Streamers’ Feud Over Kick Explained!

In this article, we are going to talk about xQc and Pokimane. Both are famous social media influencers. People have very eager to know about their recent controversy. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines. Felix Lengyel, popularly known as xQc, has emerged as one of the most renowned live streamers, boasting a massive following on platforms such as Kick and Twitch. With over 11 million Twitch followers and 430k Kick followers, xQc caused a stir in the streaming community when he inked a lucrative $100 million deal with Kick.

At the same time, Imane Anys, better known as Pokimane, is a prominent female Twitch streamer with over 9 million followers on the platform and a YouTube channel with more than 263k subscribers. The controversial interactions between xQc and Pokimane regarding xQc’s Kick deal have thrust them into the spotlight as influential figures. Kick, an emerging platform that has gained significant traction since December 2022 as a viable alternative to Amazon’s Twitch, has seen renowned Twitch streamers like Adin Ross, Trainwreckstv, xQc, and Amouranth transition to its platform. This shift has ignited a debate between Kick and Twitch, fueling division within the online community.

What Happened Between xQc and Pokimane?

Wading into this ongoing controversy is the feud between xQc and Pokimane that unfolded over the past few weeks. The feud began in June when it was announced that xQc had secured a staggering $100 million contract with Kick. Pokimane, upon hearing about the deal, stumbled upon a comment suggesting that Kick was “taking over.” Consequently, she responded, “Keep doubting Kick. It is already taking over. Respectfully, people that say stuff like this, you don’t understand that Kick makes Twitch money. Like, Kick is using Twitch’s services.” xQc, catching wind of Pokimane’s comment on Twitch, retorted, “Well, I’m confused. This is not how it works…I don’t have to be on the defensive here. Brother, Amazon isn’t Twitch. When will people get this? There’s a massive difference.

” This exchange reflects the underlying tensions and differing perspectives surrounding the Kick platform’s presence and its impact on the streaming industry. Further intensifying the situation, during one of Pokimane’s streams, a viewer posed the hypothetical question of whether she would switch to Kick for a $10 million contract. Pokimane tactfully expressed her unwillingness to compromise her morals and ethics for financial gain and deemed the proposition personally cringe-worthy. As both influential figures in the streaming community, their differing opinions and perspectives contribute to the ongoing conversation about the future of the industry. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.