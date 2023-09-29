What Happened Colton Moore? Georgia State Senator Suspended by Republican Caucus For Advocating

Colton Moore has been suspended indefinitely from his seat in the Georgia Senate Republican Caucus after attacking the Caucus for its opposition to his calls for the impeachment of Fulton County District Prosecutor Fani Willis for her association with Donald Trump. The Caucus announced the suspension of Senator Moore on Thursday, September 29. Senator Moore, a first-term Republican, represents a district that includes the western outskirts of Floyd County.

He took office on the 9th of January 2023, following his successful bid for Georgia State Senate in District 53. Before his election, he owned Moore Auction and served as an Auctioneer/Meyer of Ceremony with Lamoreaux Auction & Appraisal LLC, as well as a truck driver. The Caucus stated in a statement that Moore was removed from office due to his advocacy of his “unconscionable proposal.” “Sen. Moore is entitled to his opinion, but during his advocacy of his unconscionable proposal, he has deliberately misled people throughout Georgia and across our nation, creating unnecessary tensions and hostility, and placing his caucus colleagues, and their families, at risk of physical harm,” said the Caucus, which represents 32 of the 56 members of the Georgia Senate.

What Happened Colton Moore?

Colton Moore is a die-hard Trump loyalist who has been a vocal supporter of the calls for a special session. According to the Independent, Moore has been one of the biggest proponents of impeaching, firing, or cutting off funding from Willis’ office. The calls for impeaching Willis seem to have started after she charged the former President, along with 18 of his top aides, for allegedly trying to “recalculate” the results of the 2020 election. Since then Trump and his cronies have been openly attacking Willis. Moore had previously started a petition asking lawmakers to call a special session, which would require signatures from a third of both chambers. But he only got one Republican member of the House and one Republican state senator to sign on.

After Moore's phone calls didn't work, he reportedly tried to get in touch with some other state lawmakers. Two Republican state senators called out Moore in a statement, saying he was trying to get back at them and they had been getting threats. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called Moore's actions a "political stunt" that was just trying to stir up the pot. He also said that holding a special session would go against Georgia law and would directly affect the work of a separate, but equal, branch of the government.