Who is Jamaurea Britton? Angry Texas Man Hit and Killed Teen, 18, with Hammer

A young man in Texas has been charged with murder after he allegedly brutally attacked and killed a high school senior, Dejah Hood, 18. The arrest comes after Hood’s family reported her missing after she didn’t return home or answer her phone or text messages. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, 19-year-old Jamaurea Jermaine Britton confessed to killing Hood and dumping her body into a creek bed in Tyler. When police arrived to question Britton, they saw bloodstains on the floor of his apartment, where they eventually found Hood’s body wrapped in a trash bag, tape, and bedsheet. In a chilling 911 call, Britton told police that he killed Hood and disposed of her body.

When Jamaurea Britton picked up Hood and the baby she was watching from her apartment, he asked her to help him pack for a move. But while they were at the apartment, Britton got into a bad mood over a recent breakup. He attacked Hood with a glass bottle, then punched and strangled her. He then hit her in the head with a hammer until it broke. He tried to kill himself with a knife, but it didn’t work. When a neighbor knocked on the door, Britton had a gun pointed at his head. He told the neighbor he was okay and then remembered the baby was still with him, so he took the baby to Hood’s mom’s house.

Who is Jamaurea Britton?

When Jamaurea Britton got home, he said he heard Hood calling out to him. He thought she was alive, so he tried to stab her a few times. Then he wrapped her up, took her out of his house, and dumped her body over the fence. He came back later to cover her up with leaves. He’s charged with murder, as well as terroristic threats against the family/family unit. Britton is being held in Smith County Jail under a $1.5 million bond.