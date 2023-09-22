What Happened to Babar Azam? Babar Azam Injury Update Illness 2023

Recently you must have seen that Babar Azam’s name is in the headlines on the internet. Due to which the thought might have come to your mind that what has happened to Babar Azam due to which his name is going viral on the internet. Answering this question, let us tell you that Babar Azam has become conscious, and because of this, people are talking about him. People want to know what happened to Babar Azam due to which he got hurt. If you are also searching for Babar Azam, then let us tell you that we have collected for you all the news related to Babar Azam’s injury. Stay with us till the end of the article and know what happened to Babar Azam.

Before talking about Babar Azam’s injury, we want to tell you some things about Babar Azam. Mohammad Babar Azam is not only a Pakistani international cricketer but also the captain of Pakistan national cricket. Babar Azam was born on October 15, 1994, in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan. He has a huge contribution to the Pakistan cricket team. He started playing cricket in his childhood on the streets of Lahore. He was inspired by his elder cousins Kamran and Umar Akmal, who were already cricketers. As time passed, becoming a cricketer became his obsession.

What Happened to Babar Azam?

He even worked as a ball boy at Gaddafi Stadium. And within no time his dream came true and now he plays for the Pakistan cricket team. We know that this question must be running in the mind of all of you what happened to Babar Azam due to which he had to face injury? Answering this question, let us tell you that when Babar Azam was playing in a recent match, he got injured in the muscles below his right shoulder. After which his medical treatment was started there itself.

As soon as his fans got the news of this, they appeared worried about Babar Azam. But fans are praying that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will recover soon because he has to play many matches for the Pakistan team. Also, his fans have said that he should take care of his health and start his further journey by joining the Pakistan cricket team with a big smile.