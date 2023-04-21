What Happened to Ben Gillis? Ben Gillis From Tandragee Passed Away in Car Crash

Today we are going to share the very bad news that Ben Gillis is dead in a car crash. Friends are heartbroken as 19-year-old Ben Gillis from Tandragee has passed away unexpectedly following a car crash. We must break the heartbreaking news of the passing of Ben Gillis, a Hannover player, and a wonderful young man. He will be missed by everyone at Hannover Football Club. Learn more about his passing and the Ben Gillis car accident in this post. Heartbroken mother pays tribute as ‘beautiful son’ 19 teenager Ben Gillis dies from head-on injuries after a crash on Sunday His mother, Lynn McClimonds, said on Facebook last night, “This evening our beautiful son Ben passed away peacefully. As parents, we want to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts, and messages over the past few days. Would appreciate our time and privacy tomorrow morning.

Football player Young Ben was involved in a vehicular traffic accident on Marlaku Road on Sunday morning. He was admitted to the hospital and his condition remained critical till he passed away last evening. Ben, a former student of Tandergi High School, has been a talented football player since he was younger and once played for Loughgall. Police are currently looking for witnesses and information following a serious single-vehicle traffic collision in Marlaku on Sunday, 16 April. Street area of ​​Richhill.

What Happened to Ben Gillis?

According to Inspector Brown, the police received a call about a traffic accident involving a blue colored Mercedes A-Class at around 5.30 pm. Officers arrived at the site, along with friends from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the crash.”We are appealing for anyone traveling in the area to contact authorities on 101 mentioning reference 1423 of 16/04/23, or who may have witnessed the crash or captured it on his dash-cam.”

Councillor Paul Berry said, “It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic passing of young Ben Gillis following an accident on Marlaco Road on Sunday evening. “I know the parents and wider family very well and am saddened by the tragic loss of their son My heart goes out to them in this deep time of sorrow. In recent days the local community has been praying for Ben and the family and this news has really hit the community hard.“The local community will rally around the family at this time and the family can be confirmed of all our thoughts and prayers at this time. “I spoke to one of Ben’s former school friends yesterday and he and his friends are in a state of shock this sad news will be devastating for his friends too.”Please keep the parents and wider family in your prayers and trust that God’s grace will be sufficient during this time and the difficult days ahead.” For further information stay tuned with us.