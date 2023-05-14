Dan Bongino is now getting so much attention and popularity on the news and internet sites. He is an American republic, conservative political commenter, author, and radio show host. He also served as an officer of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) from 1995 to 1999 and now lots of people know him because of what he does for a living. It is coming out that he is suffering from illness and many people are hitting the search engine to know more about his health. Let us know what happened to him and some more information related to his health in this article, so read it continuously and completely.

Many people are curious to know why he left the network and about his health condition. According to the statement of the network, he left the network because he became the right pundit and couldn’t agree with his new contract with the network. The statement continues, the network thanks him for the great things that he had done for the network and wished him luck in the future. The Fox Network also uploads a post in which the in which Network “thank him for his contribution and wished him success for his future.” Scroll down to know more about himself.

What Happened to Dan Bongino on the Fox Network

After coming out of his leaving from Fox Network, it is also shared that his health condition is not fine. He said in 2020 that he was going to have surgery and also shared that he found a seven-centimeter tumor in his throat. In October 2020, he shared that he had been officially diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease. Later, he said that he had won the fight against cancer. Thus, many people think that he is leaving the industry because of his sickness but that’s not the case and this is just a rumor. He left the Fox network and this news began circulating on the internet sites and many social media users shared their reaction by commenting and posting.

We confirmed the exact reason behind his leaving the Industry and currently, no information has been shared about his health condition. Lets us know about him, his complete name is Daniel John Bongino but he is mostly known as Dan Bongino. As per Wikipedia, he served as a cop for the New York City Police Department from 1995 to 1999 and he worked as a Secret Service agent for the New York City Police Department from 1999 to 2011. He gained so much popularity when he became the host of the Fox Network show. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.