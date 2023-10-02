What Happened to Dempsey Walters? Delaware State Trooper Charged in ‘Violent Rampage’ Against Teens

In this article, we are going to talk about Dempsey Walters. The breaking news is coming that a Delaware state soldier is found accused of a violent rampage against teens over a doorbell prank. Currenlty, this news went viral over the internet and shocked people. Netizens hit the search engine regarding solider Dempsey Walters. Recenlty this news has been circulating over the internet and people have been amazed after hearing this. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it went viral in a few minutes. If you want to know it in detail, go through the page until the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, Dempsey R. Walters who is currently 29 years old is facing legal charges after a prank was played by a bunch of teenagers. Further Dempsey R. Walters also served his seven years as a Delaware state soldier. He carried the law into his own hands. People are searching for what actually happened and why this news has gone viral. This article helps you to learn recent viral news of Dempsey R. Walters. If you are searching for what actually happened on that day let us inform you that a bunch of boys played a little jock on his girlfriend.

What Happened to Dempsey Walters?

This news was shared by The New York Post through a social media post in which it was written that ” a group of teenagers played a prank on Dempsey R. Walters’s girlfriend. They were playing the “Ding dong ditch” prank game on his girlfriend. After, being played prank by a group of teenagers, Dempsey R. Walters holds the law in his and currently facing serial criminal charges. The soldier beat the group of boys who played a prank on his girlfriend and in this incident, a 15-year-old body was badly injured. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

In this incident, the 15-year-old boy's nose and eye fractured and his condition is very critical. The teenage boy's treatment is ongoing. The 15-year-old boy's eyes are baldy swell. As per Dempsey R. Walters's girlfriend's reports, a group of boys played pranks on her. First, they knocked on the door and then hid themself. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and the CCTV footage shows a boy from the group hit the door before going from there. The investigation is still ongoing.