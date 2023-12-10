What Happened to Firdousi Abdul-Hakim? Nurses, Doctor slashed in face in NJ Pediatric ICU

In this report, we are going to talk about Firdousi Abdul-Hakim. The recent viral of New Jersey left the whole nation shocked. As per the sources, three Nurses were attacked by Firdousi Abdul-Hakim. The disturbing incident happened at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center which is located in New Jersey. Recently, this news has gone viral on the internet, and the entire world to get the details regarding a victim. Firdousi Abdul-Hakim is identified as the suspect in the New Jersey attack. People are coming on the internet and searching for the identification of the victims. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, 3 nurses of the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center were attacked by Firdousi Abdul-Hakim. The moment this news was uploaded it went viral and raised many questions. Now, the question is raised who is Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, and what crime did she commit? Firdousi Abdul-Hakim is a 37-year-old woman. The 37-year-old woman whose name is identified as Firdousi Abdul-Hakim is found guilty of committing a serious crime. She is found guilty of stabbing two nurses and a doctor. This happened during a hospital visit. The people eagerly wondered the motive behind this serious crime. Keep following, Keep reading.

What Happened to Firdousi Abdul-Hakim?

Before talking about the viral news let’s take a look at Firdousi Abdul-Hakim’s profile. Firdousi Abdul-Hakim is identified as a 37-year-old woman who is a native of Atlantic City. According to her LinkedIn page, she is a devoted homemaker. Currenlty, her name is on the top of the social media headlines after attacking the 3 members of the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. On the morning time on December 8, an argument was created between the woman Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, and the staff of the medical center. The 37-year-old woman found herself in a massive dispute. A normal day turned into a heated dispute when Firdousi Abdul-Hakim arrived at a patient in the intensive. Scroll down the page.

As per the reports, a normal conversation between the woman Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, and the medical staff turned into a heated dispute. The incident happened in the ICU. Further, two other staff of the medical center became part of Firdousi Abdul-Hakim's attack. The details are shared by the medical center through a social media post. Meanwhile, the motive behind the heated dispute is unknown. But, this left everyone shocked when Firdousi Abdul-Hakim attacked three staff of the medical. Now, the woman is arrested by the department and facing serious legal charges.