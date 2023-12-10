What Happened to Skiboky Stora? Nyc Man Filmed Tearing Down Posters Of Kidnapped Israelis

In this report, we are going to talk about Skiboky Stora. Currently, this name is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. People are showing their interest in knowing about Skiboky Stora. As per the sources, a NYC man was filmed tearing down kidnapped Israelis. He is very well-known for reserving a seat to represent District 9 in the New York City Council. His life took a huge turn when he was stopped from participating in the general election. This article will help you to learn about Skiboky Stora. The netizens want to know why he was disqualified from the general election. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Before talking about Skiboky Stora’s viral news let’s take a little look at his profile. If you don’t know who is Skiboky Stora let us inform you that he is a very well-known member of the Freedom Party. He sought to save the seat of District 9 in the New York City Council election. However, on November 7, 2023, he was disqualified from the general election schedule which shattered his sought. Currently, he is stuck in social media controversy after being recognized in a violent incident. Read more in the next section.

What Happened to Skiboky Stora?

A video is going viral on the web and catching a lot of attention from the viewers. A disturbing incident has been caught on camera. The video shows Skiboky Stora tearing the posters of the kidnapped Israelis. The video is going widely viral on the internet and raised many questions. The disturbing behavior of Skiboky Stora made a high impact on his political career. Let’s talk about the incident in detail. A violent incident was captured by a security camera in which Skiboky Stora appeared. He is appearing in the video in which is tears the posters of the kidnapped Israelis. Scroll down the page.

This incident took a new way when he started following a group of residents and started speaking badly about them. Further, in the video, he says "You're gone die…die Jews die." The incident reveals the political journey of Skiboky Stora. He is trolled by the people due to his behavior. Moreover, the reason behind his behavior is unknown. Initially, he tore the kidnapped Israeli posters and later started making offensive statements. As we know the recent Israel-Hamas war left the whole world shocked and in concern. In this war, many people lost their lives and many were kidnapped.