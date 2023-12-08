What Happened to Lamar Jackson? Lamar Jackson Missed Today’s Practice Because of an Illness

Lamar Jackson is a very well-known and popular American football quarterback in the NFL. Currently, his name is dragged into social media controversy. The fans of Lamar Jackson are expressing their concern about his illness. Today’s article is about Lamar Jackson, a well-known American football player. The name of the football player is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the web. Rumors are coming that Lamar Jackson is not well. People want to get details about his health updates. Is Lamer Jackson sick? What type of illness he is facing? Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the American football player Lamar Jackson took a break from practice due to illness. This shows his absence in the 2023 season. As we earlier mentioned Lamar Jackson is an American football quarterback. He plays for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. The player Lamar Jackson was born on January 7, 1997. As per the sources, the 26-year-old player Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s practice. This happened due to illness. This is mentioned as his first absence in the 2023 season. The absence of Lamar Jackson was announced by The Fantasy Source through a social media post. Read more in the next section.

What Happened to Lamar Jackson?

As per the statement “Lamar Jackson (illness) does not practice on Thursday”. Further, the circumstances surrounding his injury are unknown. Coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson took a break from the practice illness. Lamar Jackson mostly follows his rules and never skips his practice but this time the mild illness affected Thuraday’s practice. Due to the lack of details we are unable to give you the details of his illness. The fans of Lamar Jackson are hoping for his fast recovery. After 14 weeks, Lamar Jackson is going to face against Rams. Scroll down the page to learn more.

The absence of Lamar Jackson is giving the chance to the other players. Meanwhile, in 2022 Lamar Jackson was replaced by Tyler Huntley. If you are searching if he is sick or not let us inform you that the American football player Lamar Jackson is not well. Currently, he is sick and battling with his health. Thursday’s practice of Lamar Jackson skipped due to the mild illness. The illness has not been revealed yet. In this situation, the Ravens are hoping for his fast and safe recovery. At this time, his current health update is unknown. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.