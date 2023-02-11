What Happened to Loma Bittick? Idaho High School Basketball Coach Dies From Injuries

Recently the news has come on the internet that 65 years old lady has passed away recently. The victim was identified as Loma Bittick. She was involved in a car accident. She is no more among her close ones and took her last breath on Thursday. Recently this news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. This news made a lot of questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know about the whole information of the tragic incident. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the Idaho State Police, Loma Bittick was 65 years old woman who was from Caldwell. She was a volleyball and basketball coach for school girls. She was also a math teacher and volleyball coach at the school since 2015. She began teaching three years ago and was helping her husband with the basketball team for two years. In 2011. Greenleaf’s girl’s basketball team accomplished for the 1A Division I State Tournament last weekend. She was a very kind and amazing lady who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Loma Bittick?

As per the report, Loma Bittick is no more among his close ones and she took her last breath a the age of 65 on Thursday 9 February 2023 due to accident. She was involved in a car accident and this tragic incident took place at around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Friends Road and Lower Pleasant Ridge Road. It is very shocking news for her family, and friends as no one thought that she would lose her like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the police, a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta drove westbound on Lower Pleasant Ridge Road by an unknown 27 years old man who is from Meridian failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a 2014 Ford F150 Pickup driven. After the accident, both were ejected from the vehicle, and 65 years old woman passed away after being taken to the hospital. The driver of the Volkswagen has been taken to the hospital for his injuries. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him.