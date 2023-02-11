BOU vs NEW Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for football lovers. A very well-known and amazing Premier League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Bournemouth vs Newcastle United. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they always give their best to win the match. Now all the lovers of football matches are searching for the match details as they are very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the BOU vs NEW match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated football match. All the players of both teams are ready to face each other in the match. A very famous Premier League is coming back one more time. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United will be played at Vitality Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. So let’s take a look at the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Bournemouth (BOU) vs Newcastle United (NEW)

League: Premier League

Date: 11th February 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth (BOU) Possible Playing 11: 1. Neto, 2. Chris Mepham, 3. Adam Smith, 4. Jordan Zemura, 5. Marcos Senesi, 6. Jefferson Lerma, 7. Philip Billing, 8. Lewis Cook, 9. Dango Ouattara, 10. Jaidon Anthony, 11. Kieffer Moore

Newcastle United (NEW) Possible Playing 11: 1. Nick Pope, 2. Fabian Schar, 3. Kieran Trippier, 4. Dan Burn, 5. Sven Botman, 6. Joelinton, 7. Sean Longstaff, 8. Joe Willock, 9. Allan Saint-Maximin, 10. Miguel Almiron, 11. Callum Wilson

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and popular among people and they all are very talented and outstanding. They will give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Bournemouth vs Newcastle United on 11th February 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Vitality Stadium. The BOU team won 0 matches, lost 4 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the NEW team won 1 match, lost 0 matches and draw 4 matches. The NEW team looks in good form in recent matches, they are the favourites to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.