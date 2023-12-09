CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

What Happened to Mufid Fawaz Alkhader? Temple Israel Synagogue Shooter In Albany Identified.

24 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Mufid Fawaz. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, a 28-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with gunfire outside a synagogue in Albany, New York, on Thursday. Officials have stated that he faces federal charges. Mufid Fawaz Alkhader has been apprehended and accused of unlawfully possessing a firearm, as reported by FBI spokesperson Sarah Ruane. The incident, occurring at 2 p.m. outside Temple Israel, led to no injuries, as stated by Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, who mentioned that the police are uncertain about the specific location where the shots were discharged.

What Happened to Mufid Fawaz Alkhader

During a press conference, Chief Eric Hawkins stated that responding officers informed them the suspect, after the incident, uttered the words ‘Free Palestine.’ Subsequently, the shooter attempted to escape but was intercepted by an individual in a vehicle within a parking lot. Hawkins explained that, during this encounter, the suspect expressed a sense of victimization. Following this, the suspect relinquished the shotgun, and law enforcement promptly arrested him. Chief Hawkins emphasized that Mufid Fawaz Alkhader acted alone, reassuring the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community, and the structure sustained no damage. Hawkins mentioned that the individual made the “Free Palestine” comment around the time of his apprehension. While Hawkins indicated that the incident was under investigation as a hate crime, he did not detail the specific charges to be filed, hinting that they might involve federal charges.

What Happened to Mufid Fawaz Alkhader?

The FBI, in a statement, confirmed its involvement in the investigation, collaborating with local, state, and federal agencies. Our office promptly mobilized various resources and will persist in collaborating with law enforcement partners, including the United States Attorney’s Office, to examine the facts and ascertain any possible motives, stated the FBI. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she has instructed the New York State Police and the New York National Guard to maintain a “high alert” status at vulnerable sites such as synagogues, yeshivas, and community centers, especially with the onset of Hanukkah on Thursday night.

Governor Hochul expressed strong condemnation for any form of antisemitism, emphasizing the particularly reprehensible nature of jeopardizing public safety at a synagogue on the initial night of Hanukkah. She asserted the rejection of hate, antisemitism, and violence in all manifestations, emphasizing zero tolerance for those seeking to sow discord within our communities. Mayor Eric Adams echoed Governor Hochul’s sentiments, stating that the New York City Police Department is currently on heightened alert. He emphasized that the NYPD is enacting pre-arranged measures to enhance security around public Menorah displays and all lighting events in light of the holiday. Mayor Adams affirmed the right of every individual in the city to practice their faith peacefully and assured that measures would be taken to safeguard this right.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

magnesium cured my premature ejaculation sex pills where to buy supplements to increase sex drive in males usa red viagra pills can you take sexual enhancement pills while pregnant natural pills for erections thiamine mononitrate erectile dysfunction medication does lifting weights help erectile dysfunction keto bites gummies price keto diet pills for heart patients dr oz miracle pill to burn fat how did kyle richards lose weight is watermelon good for you to lose weight contraceptive pill makes you fat fen phen diet pills buy swimming exercises to lose weight what is the best product to lose weight will i lose weight if i go off the pill does chrissy metz want to lose weight pasta diet to lose weight la weight lose program new ace diet pills does smoking cbd make you sleep pelican cbd gummies hemp taffy cbd gummies reviews kangaroo cbd gummies 5000mg cbd for nerve pain what does cbd do for back pain cbd gummy bears with no thc new age supreme hemp gummies 5000 mg super cbd gummies 300 mg whats the difference between hemp gummies and cbd gummies diamond cbd oil for anxiety best cbd back pain where to buy abacus cbd products cbd penis growth gummies does cbd help with anxiety uk cbd gummies pomegranate cbd gummies with boswellia cbd or thc for pain management