What Happened to Mufid Fawaz Alkhader? Temple Israel Synagogue Shooter In Albany Identified.

Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, a 28-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with gunfire outside a synagogue in Albany, New York, on Thursday. Officials have stated that he faces federal charges. Mufid Fawaz Alkhader has been apprehended and accused of unlawfully possessing a firearm, as reported by FBI spokesperson Sarah Ruane. The incident, occurring at 2 p.m. outside Temple Israel, led to no injuries, as stated by Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, who mentioned that the police are uncertain about the specific location where the shots were discharged.

During a press conference, Chief Eric Hawkins stated that responding officers informed them the suspect, after the incident, uttered the words ‘Free Palestine.’ Subsequently, the shooter attempted to escape but was intercepted by an individual in a vehicle within a parking lot. Hawkins explained that, during this encounter, the suspect expressed a sense of victimization. Following this, the suspect relinquished the shotgun, and law enforcement promptly arrested him. Chief Hawkins emphasized that Mufid Fawaz Alkhader acted alone, reassuring the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community, and the structure sustained no damage. Hawkins mentioned that the individual made the “Free Palestine” comment around the time of his apprehension. While Hawkins indicated that the incident was under investigation as a hate crime, he did not detail the specific charges to be filed, hinting that they might involve federal charges.

What Happened to Mufid Fawaz Alkhader?

The FBI, in a statement, confirmed its involvement in the investigation, collaborating with local, state, and federal agencies. Our office promptly mobilized various resources and will persist in collaborating with law enforcement partners, including the United States Attorney’s Office, to examine the facts and ascertain any possible motives, stated the FBI. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she has instructed the New York State Police and the New York National Guard to maintain a “high alert” status at vulnerable sites such as synagogues, yeshivas, and community centers, especially with the onset of Hanukkah on Thursday night.

Governor Hochul expressed strong condemnation for any form of antisemitism, emphasizing the particularly reprehensible nature of jeopardizing public safety at a synagogue on the initial night of Hanukkah. She asserted the rejection of hate, antisemitism, and violence in all manifestations, emphasizing zero tolerance for those seeking to sow discord within our communities. Mayor Eric Adams echoed Governor Hochul’s sentiments, stating that the New York City Police Department is currently on heightened alert. He emphasized that the NYPD is enacting pre-arranged measures to enhance security around public Menorah displays and all lighting events in light of the holiday. Mayor Adams affirmed the right of every individual in the city to practice their faith peacefully and assured that measures would be taken to safeguard this right.