What Happened to Nathan Rourke? Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence Suffers high-ankle Sprain

While Rourke has yet to play in a regular-season game, he impressed NFL fans during the 2023 pre-season against the Cowboys. In an electrifying play that went viral on social media, Rourke completed a 43-yard, two-touchdown pass in the face of a sack. He finished with 153 total yards and two scores in Jacksonville’s 28-23 win. Rourke may still be in his first year in the NFL, but many fans in the Canadian Football League (CFL) are already watching and waiting for him to step foot on the field. It’s been a while since a Canadian quarterback made it to the NFL, so Rourke will have a lot of northern eyes on him when he finally does.