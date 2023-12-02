CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

What Happened to Pat Connaughton? Pat Connaughton Injury and Illness Update

19 mins ago
by Ricky Maurya

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton suffered a sprained ankle in Tuesday’s win over the Miami Heat in the 2nd quarter. The veteran had just scored on an off-the-dribble layup but fell awkwardly to his right. As soon as Connaughton hit the ground, he grabbed his ankle and appeared to be in a lot of pain. The Bucks will play again on Thursday night against Central Division rival Chicago. Keep up with this story as we learn more about Connaughton’s recovery, how it will affect the team, and when he might be back.

Patrick Bergin Connaughton (born January 6, 1993) is an American basketball player who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He primarily plays the position of shooting guard. Before his basketball career, he was a multi-talented athlete who played both baseball and basketball at the University of Notre Dame. In 2014, he was selected in the 4th round of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. In 2015, the Brooklyn Nets selected him in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft and later traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers. In 2021, he won his first NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in his 6th season in the NBA.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton suffered a sprained right ankle in the team’s recent game against the Miami Heat. Connaughton landed awkwardly after making an ill-advised shot and was forced to leave the court early. The Bucks’ head coach Adrian Griffin said they don’t know how bad the injury is yet and that Connaughton will be evaluated by medical staff. Players like Marjon Beauchamp or Grayson Allen could need additional playing time. The Bucks will be keeping an eye on Connaughton’s progress as he recovers and will hope to remain competitive in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign despite this unexpected setback.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has been ruled out for the upcoming game against the Miami Heat due to a twisted or stretched right ankle, commonly referred to as a “right ankle sprain.” The team is being cautious with his recovery, as there is a big tournament coming up next week, and the team wants him to be fully recovered before then. A sprained right ankle can be extremely painful, and the team is taking the necessary steps to ensure his recovery. The health of the player is paramount, and the team does not want to risk further injury by playing him too soon. Stay tuned for further details.

