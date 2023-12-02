CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Who Was Hannah Layton? Texas Woman Devastated as Daughter, 17, Dies After Being ‘Shot in Her Baby Brain’ By Teen

21 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Today we are going to share a heartbreaking news with you. Recent news has revealed that a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed by another teenager. Yes, you heard it right. This incident is spreading like wildfire on the internet. This news has attracted a lot of people’s attention. After this everyone is becoming curious to know when this incident happened and whether the police has arrested the teenager who committed this incident. If you also want to know deeply about this incident, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Who Was Hannah Layton?

As we told you in the above paragraph a 17-year-old girl was shot dead by another teenager. This news has now become a topic of discussion for the people. According to the information, it has been learned that this incident happened with a family from Texas a few days ago. After this incident, the victim’s mother, Hannah Layton Police, while giving information about the entire incident, said that the teenager shot her only daughter in the brain, due to which the girl died on the spot. This incident not only saddened the family but the entire Texas community seemed shocked by this incident.

Who Was Hannah Layton?

Understanding the gravity of the situation, the police decided to solve this case very seriously. After which the police was successful in catching the teenager who committed this crime. After investigating the incident, the police have shared some statements with the public like the police said that this incident happened on 25th November 2023. However, now the culprit has been arrested and legal action has been initiated against him. The police have kept the identity of the accused a secret, which indicates that the investigation on this matter is still going on.

Her mother could hardly come to terms with the grief of losing her 17-year-old daughter in this accident. After losing her daughter in this manner, the victim’s mother has appealed for justice. Here people have been asked for funds on Gofoundme page to continue the process of organizing the last rites of the daughter. However, many people have come forward to help the woman. So far, only this news has come to light related to 17-year-old teenager’s murder, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.

