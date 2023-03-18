What Happened To Samantha Sierra? Interstate 95 Traffic Collision, Palm Beach FL Car Accident

Several tributes are pouring on social media like Facebook and Twitter after a woman lost her life in a tragic car accident. Yes, a beloved family member has gone from this world leaving her entire family and friends devastated. According to the sources, the woman has been identified as Samantha Sierra who died in a horrific car crash. The reports say that Samantha Sierra was killed in a crash crash that took place on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Unfortunately, a beautiful soul lost her life in an accident that occurred on Interstate 95, leaving her loved ones and family shattered by the tragic event.

Many individuals including his friends and colleagues are paying tribute to her since the news of her passing was broken on the Internet and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time. A Facebook user, Jessica Brickman wrote,” Samantha Sierra RIP I haven’t seen this chick since I moved to Georgia but just thinking of beer pong days at Omalley sports bar seeing you and everybody every day. To be occasional now long-distance, comments on photos and stories to keep in touch now to hear this sad news is beyond horrible. Prayers to the family. She was an amazing, humble person the sweetest”.

What Happened To Samantha Sierra?

The unfortunate passing of Samantha Sierra has left her loved ones and the entire community devastated. Let us tell you that the incident took place on Thursday, March 16, 2023, on Interstate 95, a major highway that stretches from US Route 1 in Miami, Florida, all the way north to the Hoover Dam. At this time, the cause of the incident has not been confirmed that what was the reason behind this unexpected incident but the personnel are trying to know the exact circumstances that led to Samantha’s passing.

To raise the fund for his family and funeral arrangements, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise the donation that could help his family during this difficult time. Samantha was a beloved member of the community, who is known for her kind and pure nature. The GoFundMe page was set up by Alexia Haass. While writing this, the fundraiser has already surpassing its goal of $5,000 of $18,000 USD. Still, the family didn’t share the funeral and other arrangements yet but we will share all these details through our article. Stay tuned with us to know more details.