What Happened To Taysom Hill? Saints’ Taysom Hill out against Panthers With Injuries

Taysom Hill, the dynamic New Orleans Saints player, is out with a foot and left hand injury, marking his first absence this year. Stay informed with the latest update on Taysom Hill's injury and discover how the Saints are adapting without his distinctive skills on the field. Taysom Hill's absence from the New Orleans Saints' matchup against the Carolina Panthers, attributed to foot and left hand injuries, marks his inaugural missed game this year, influencing the team's offensive approach. Coach Dennis Allen highlighted the heightened significance of Hill's foot injury. The Saints also confront additional injury hurdles, as wide receiver Chris Olave is anticipated to play through illness, contrasting with Rashid Shaheed's probable exclusion due to a thigh injury.

The game is set to commence at 1 p.m. EST.

The game is set to commence at 1 p.m. EST. Taysom Hill, born on August 23, 1990, in Pocatello, Idaho, is an American football player renowned for his multifaceted contributions as a quarterback, tight end, and more for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL. A former BYU college football player, he joined the Saints in 2017. Given his diverse skills on the field, Hill has earned the moniker “The Human Swiss Army Knife.” Outside of football, he is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served as a missionary in Sydney, Australia. He is happily married to Emily Nixon. Hill’s remarkable high school achievements in football, basketball, and track laid the groundwork for his versatile role in the professional football arena.

What Happened To Taysom Hill?

This season, Taysom Hill boasts 346 rushing yards and leads the team with four rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he has recorded 26 receptions, accumulating 229 yards with a touchdown. Hill has showcased his versatility by completing five of eight passes for 72 yards and another touchdown. His exceptional adaptability and running skills consistently pose challenges for opposing defenses, regardless of his position on the field for New Orleans. New Orleans faces the absence of WR Michael Thomas (injured reserve-knee) and RB Kendre Miller (ankle).

Despite missing practice due to the flu on Thursday and Friday, WR Chris Olave is anticipated to play today, as reported by Rapoport. Quarterback Derek Carr, having cleared concussion protocols, is set to start against the Panthers. On the defensive front, the Saints will be without CB Marshon Lattimore, S Marcus Maye, and DT Malcolm Roach, all on injured reserve. Linebacker Pete Werner’s (shoulder) participation is uncertain, labeled as a game-time decision, while DE Isaiah Foskey (quad) has been ruled out since Friday.