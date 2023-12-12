CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Why Was Kevin O Connell Arrested? What Did Kevin O Connell Do? Charges Explained

20 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

Kevin O’Connell is making headlines on the news channels and it is emerging that he is arrested for misdemeanor DWI (Driving While Intoxicated). The news of his arrest is gathering so much attention on the internet and social media pages that become a topic of discussion. He grapples with controversy and many questions have been raised related to this topic. He is an American football coach and is also known as a former player. He gained a lot of love for his gameplay performance and many of his fans or loved ones are worried for him. Here, we are going to talk about all the details in brief related to this topic.

Some sites also claim that he is not arrested and it is just a rumor of his fake arrest. Our sources have been deeply searched and confirmed that he was arrested for a misdemeanor DWI charge. Presently, he is facing trouble for his crime after being pulled over in his Tesla Model S. He was arrested for speeding around 9:45 PM on Friday 8 December 2023 on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis. He displayed signs of impairment, with a blood alcohol content of 0.10%, exceeding the legal limit of 0.08% in Minnesota. Keep continuing your reading.

His arrest news was officially announced by Ren Clayton. It is also stated that the team makes decisions on Phillips’ travel plans for the upcoming game amidst ongoing discussions about the incident. Yes, you heard right despite the arrest,  the Vikings announced that Phillips would still accompany the team to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The team also shared that they would gather more information before providing further comments on the incident. Further, legal proceedings are set for 21 December following the team navigates the situation.  He was booked into the Hennepin County jail at 11 PM CT but later, he was released on a $300 bond.

His birth name is Kevin William O’Connell but he is mostly known by his nickname “KOC”. He is an American football player and coach. He is the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States on 25 May 1985 and he is presently 38 years old. He began his football career at his college and he plays as a quarterback. For the last few days, his name has been making headlines due to his arrest for misdemeanor DWI charge. The investigation is underway and we will update you after getting any other information. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.

