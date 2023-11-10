What Happened to Tee Higgins? Bengals WR Tee Higgins Expected to Miss Week 10

The Cincinnati Bengals’ leading wide receiver, Tee Higgins, has sustained a hamstring injury during practice, raising doubts as to whether or not he will be available for the Week 3 matchup with the Houston Texans. Higgins, who had a strong performance in the Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills, is one of the team’s top receivers. This article will provide further information regarding Higgins’ injury. Please continue reading to the end.

Tee Higgins was born on January 18, 1999. He is 24 years old and plays wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals. He is a second-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. He was part of the Clemson Tigers that won the 2019 CFP National Championship. Tee Higgins plays wide receiver, which is a player who receives passes from the team’s quarterback. He is known for making great catches and helping his team win games. He had a great game against the Buffalo Bills last week, catching 8 passes for 110 yards. Unfortunately, he is currently out with a hamstring injury and will likely be out for the next game. Despite the setbacks, Tee Higgins is an important and talented player for the Bengals wide receiver group. What Happened to Tee Higgins?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sustained an injury to his hamstring during practice. The injury is believed to be in the back of his leg, and he was limited in post-practice activities. Higgins’ injury comes after he had a productive game against the Buffalo Bills, with eight receptions for 110 yards. The Bengals are set to host the Houston Texans on Sunday, and the team has been on a winning streak of four games, but these injuries present a challenge. If Higgins is unable to play, other players may need to step up and take on additional roles. On the other hand, there is some optimism that another injured player will be able to return on Sunday. We will keep you updated on Tee Higgins’ status as we move forward.