Tiktok Ceiling Challenge: Poundtown TikTok SA Challenge REACTION

TikTok, or Douyin in Chinese, is a popular video-sharing platform made by ByteDance that lets you share videos that are between 3 seconds and 10 minutes long. It’s become really popular all over the world since it was launched in October 2020, and it’s one of the fastest-growing tech brands out there. It’s even ranked as the top website in 2021, beating out Google. It’s become a major cultural influence all over the world, with millions of people creating and sharing all kinds of content on it.

Lizzy McAlpine’s song “Ceilings” has become one of the most popular TikTok “challenges” on the platform. This trend sees users lip-syncing emotionally to the tune of the song, expressing their feelings of heartbreak or nostalgia. Participants act out the lyrics creatively, walking or running in a variety of settings. Celebrities and TikTokers such as Beca and Jen have posted videos embodying the song’s emotions, garnering millions of views on TikTok. The challenge has gone viral, with users from all over the world joining in. How can I join? Choose the song you want to participate in. Act out the lyrics in an emotional way. Share your video with the relevant hashtags.