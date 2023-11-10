Headline

Tiktok Ceiling Challenge: Poundtown TikTok SA Challenge REACTION

34 mins ago
by Ricky Maurya

TikTok, or Douyin in Chinese, is a popular video-sharing platform made by ByteDance that lets you share videos that are between 3 seconds and 10 minutes long. It’s become really popular all over the world since it was launched in October 2020, and it’s one of the fastest-growing tech brands out there. It’s even ranked as the top website in 2021, beating out Google. It’s become a major cultural influence all over the world, with millions of people creating and sharing all kinds of content on it.

Tiktok Ceiling Challenge

Lizzy McAlpine’s song “Ceilings” has become one of the most popular TikTok “challenges” on the platform. This trend sees users lip-syncing emotionally to the tune of the song, expressing their feelings of heartbreak or nostalgia. Participants act out the lyrics creatively, walking or running in a variety of settings. Celebrities and TikTokers such as Beca and Jen have posted videos embodying the song’s emotions, garnering millions of views on TikTok. The challenge has gone viral, with users from all over the world joining in. How can I join? Choose the song you want to participate in. Act out the lyrics in an emotional way. Share your video with the relevant hashtags.

Tiktok Ceiling Challenge

The “Ceiling” challenge is a popular viral trend on TikTok, in which users lip-synch to a sped-up version of a song by Lizzy McAlpine from her 2022 album “Ceilings”. The lyrics of the song speak of a failed love experience, and the challenge involves participants running outdoors, typically on the street, to simulate the emotions of the song. This trend gained traction in January 2023, with many users, including celebrities such as Victoria Justice, participating in the challenge. McAlpine herself was surprised by the popularity of the trend, which resulted in a substantial increase in the streaming of her song.

If you want to take part in TikTok’s “Ceilings” challenge, simply follow the following steps:

  1. Select the music: First, locate the song “Ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine on TikTok. You can find the song by searching for it in TikTok’s music library.
  2. Create your video: Consider the sentiment you wish to express in the video. Many attendees choose to share their feelings of heartache and nostalgia. Prepare your environment and attire accordingly.
  3. Lip Sync with the music: Begin the video recording process by lip-syncing to the emotive elements of the track. Act out the lyrics according to the meaning of the song, such as walking, running, or making gestures that correspond to the sentiment of the lyrics.
  4. Be Innovative: Get creative with your video! You can switch up the environment, dress up or down, and add props to make your performance more emotional.
  5. Share and Upload: Once your video has been uploaded, tag it with appropriate hashtags, including #Ceilingschallenge, to maximize its exposure. Subsequently, share the video on TikTok with your followers.

It’s important to make sure you’re expressing your feelings in the song, but also to be creative and genuine in your perform

