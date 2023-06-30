What is the Name of Eva Longoria’s Sister? Elizabeth Judina Wiki-Bio, Age

Eva Longoria’s sisters are currently getting so much attention and popularity on the internet and social media pages. Eva Longoria is an American actress, producer, and director. Lots of people are continuously hitting search engine platforms to know more about Eva Longoria Sisters including Esmeralda Josephina, Emily Jeannette, and Elizabeth Judina. This become a hot topic of discussion and created a great buzz on the internet sites. Many questions are arriving related to this topic, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to the Eva Longoria Sisters.

Eva Jacqueline Longoria is her complete name but mostly known as Eva Longoria. Currently, her sisters are gathering so much popularity. Let us first know about herself, She was born on 15 March 1975 in Corpus Christi, Texas United States of America. Recently, she shared her portrayal of Gabrielle Solis on the television series “Desperate Housewives,” which runs from 2004 to 2012. She won and was also nominated for awards such as the Golden Globe Award nomination and more. She shared that during the time of school, she also worked at Wendy’s restaurant part-time for three years. She studied at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and received a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology. Swipe up this article and continue your reading.

What is the Name of Eva Longoria’s Sister?

First, we are clear that her parents birth to four and all of them are their daughters including Eva Jaqueline, Esmeralda Josephina, Emily Jeannette, and Elizabeth Judina. Many are still confused about the popular sisters. Esmeralda Josephina is the young sister of Eva Longoria and many people are searching to learn more about her. She was born on 22 September 1974 and she has worked as a special education teacher. It is also shared in the reports that she has been involved in philanthropic activities. Keep reading this article and know more about the other sister below in this article.

Elizabeth Judina Longoria was born on 15 December 1971. She is the older sister of Eva Longoria and is mostly known as Liza. She is an officer in the United States Air Force. On the other hand, Emily Jeannette is also one of Eva Longoria's sisters and she has also gathered popularity in recent days. She didn't share much information about herself and there is no information coming forward about herself.